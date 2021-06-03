Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.05. Movano shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 13,188 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Movano during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Movano during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Movano during the 1st quarter worth $4,986,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

