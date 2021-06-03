Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after buying an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 135,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

