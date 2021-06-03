MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 100.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $164.96 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

