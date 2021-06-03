MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTG opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

