MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $8.11 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.