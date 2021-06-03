Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $166.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.41.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

