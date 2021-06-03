National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

Shares of CWB opened at C$35.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.99. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

