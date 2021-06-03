National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$98.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA opened at C$92.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$59.34 and a twelve month high of C$98.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.