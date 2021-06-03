National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $57,250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10,276.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933,021 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 548,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after acquiring an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.94 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

