Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) shares traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Natixis in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Natixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Natixis alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.