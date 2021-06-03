NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 263 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 263 ($3.44).

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have bought 95,306 shares of company stock worth $289,391 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 208.90 ($2.73) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.73. The firm has a market cap of £24.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

