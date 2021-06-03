nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.48. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

