NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

NTAP opened at $77.06 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.06.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.