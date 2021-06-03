NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.06 on Thursday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

