NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 3.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NetEase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $115.41 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie cut their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

