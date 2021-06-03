NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 241,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,226. The company has a market cap of $175.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.