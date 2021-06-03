NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 241,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,226. The company has a market cap of $175.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

