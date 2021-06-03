New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.13.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

