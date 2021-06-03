Newscrypto (NWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.17 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Newscrypto has a market cap of $156.77 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00307175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00232644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.91 or 0.01130460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.43 or 0.99838671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032847 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,270 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

