Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.84

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $826.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $228,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

