NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE:NHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.60.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
