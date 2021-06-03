NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:NHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

