NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Short Interest Update

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 29th total of 806,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:NGAC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. NextGen Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGAC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

