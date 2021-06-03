Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Shares Down 2%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 15,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 14,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98.

About Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

