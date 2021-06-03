Noku 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,565.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Noku coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $9,565.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noku has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Noku

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

