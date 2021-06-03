NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.04. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 547,470 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

