Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,240 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $763,474,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.03. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.