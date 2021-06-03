Novare Capital Management LLC Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,349.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,267.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

