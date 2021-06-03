Novare Capital Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.