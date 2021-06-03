Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.