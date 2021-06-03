Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $326.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $925.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,938,003 shares of company stock worth $591,503,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

