Nsure.Network (NSURE) Hits One Day Volume of $583,775.00

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $583,775.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nsure.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00082808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.80 or 0.01015073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.38 or 0.09293817 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nsure.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nsure.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nsure.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nsure.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.