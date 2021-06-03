NuCypher Trading Up 29.4% This Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $271.91 million and $35.65 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.69 or 0.00989910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.05 or 0.09361802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052408 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,193,054,301 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

