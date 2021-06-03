Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

