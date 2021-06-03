Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
JCE opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $16.46.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
