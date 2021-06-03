Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NASDAQ:JCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. 24,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $8.79.
About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.