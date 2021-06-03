Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NEV opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
