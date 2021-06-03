Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

JPT stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.58. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

