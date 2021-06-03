Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NSL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 3,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $66,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

