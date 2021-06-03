Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

HD stock opened at $310.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.50. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.