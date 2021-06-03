Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $442.18 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $447.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.97. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.