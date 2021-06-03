Nvwm LLC Sells 218 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,440,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.35.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $405.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.63. The company has a market cap of $382.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

