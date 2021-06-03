ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.43

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.82 million and $8,873.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,862.42 or 0.99979611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00089700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002647 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

