OG Fan Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.38 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00015946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00096604 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002287 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003666 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003511 BTC.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG Fan Token (CRYPTO:OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

