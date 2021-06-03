Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.96

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 2178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Olin alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.