Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $18,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,861.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

