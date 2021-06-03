ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Trading 9% Higher

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price traded up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.40. 1,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 308,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

