Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Update

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 29th total of 780,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $430.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

