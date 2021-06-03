Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 million.

Shares of Ondas stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,559. Ondas has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $243.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

