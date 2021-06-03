Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Stock Price Down 5%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 120,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

About Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

