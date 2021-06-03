Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 5%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 1,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 271,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a net margin of 98.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Opera by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

