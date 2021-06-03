Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 32,797 Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LL. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LL. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LL opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $655.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.48. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.